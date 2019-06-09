Bleeding Edge Announced By Ninja Theory

Today during Xbox‘s E3 2019 presser, Ninja Theory announced its new game and first title since Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Bleeding Edge, a four-versus-four brawler that is pretty reminiscent of Overwatch in a few ways. Unfortunately, some of the excitement of the announcement was undermined by a leak a couple days ago that revealed the game and trailer shown off at E3 early.

For those that don’t know: Ninja Theory is an England-based studio best-known for games like Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, DmC: Devil May Cry, and most recently, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. As you can see from this list of titles, Bleeding Edge, a multiplayer game, is a pretty new direction for the studio. And just genre wise, but style and tone wise as well.

Bleeding Edge will be available on PC and Xbox One when it releases. As we wait for more details and media of the game, including a release date/window, be sure to peep our official review of Ninja Theory’s latest title, Hellblade:

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a tough game to assess. I admire what Ninja Theory has created and think their hearts were in the right place, but I didn’t actually enjoy playing their game that much,” reads a snippet from the review. “There are moments that shine – a particularly intense boss battle here, a genuinely affecting cutscene there – but I found a large portion of Hellblade to be an uncomfortable drag.

“What I can tell you is Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is, objectively, a well-made game. I think Ninja Theory achieved what they set out to do, and their level of craftsmanship is impressive. Perhaps you’ll have a different gut reaction to the game than I did. Or maybe you’ll find it even more trying. Appropriately, Hellblade’s allure is largely in the eye of the beholder.”

