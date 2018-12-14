Rumor: Blind Squirrel Games Working On ‘Mortal Kombat Trilogy’ Remaster

While current fighting games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition are keeping fans entertained with enhanced fighting systems and amazing visuals, there are those that yearn for games from the “good ol’ days,” like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition and maybe even a little Darkstalkers. And those are the folks that will find this next bit of news very interesting.

A new video from YouTube user Doctre81 suggests that a fighting game trilogy from the 90’s is on the verge of a comeback, with the development team Blind Squirrel Games handling development. The game will apparently be released for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, though perhaps not all at the same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video can be seen above, and while there’s no official confirmation of the project, images suggest that it could be a return of Mortal Kombat Trilogy.

Trilogy, which blends together elements from previous Mortal Kombat games into one huge fighting extravaganza, was initially released in 1996 for PlayStation, Nintendo 64 and Sega Saturn. It was popular at the time of release, even if its difficulty was a bit much for rookies to handle.

This is an unconfirmed rumor, since WB Games, the publishers behind the MK franchise, hasn’t commented. But there is one interesting note here.

Mortal Kombat Trilogy could release alongside Mortal Kombat 11, which was announced last Thursday during The Game Awards. Considering NetherRealm is busy finishing up its latest sequel, having another developer bring back an older favorite does make sense.

Blind Squirrel Games previously worked on Bioshock: The Collection for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It definitely has the skills when it comes to remasters, since those games run at a beautiful 60 frames per second while keeping the gameplay of each Bioshock title intact.

We’ve seen this “release an old game with the new” strategy before, too. Back in 2011, when Mortal Kombat (9) was released, WB Games also debuted Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection for Xbox 360, Playstation 3 and PC, bringing the first Mortal Kombat, along with Mortal Kombat II and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, back with a vengeance. It was a one-two punch that fans loved, so seeing that strategy repeat with Mortal Kombat 11…it just makes sense.

Again, Doctre81’s video is just speculation, so take it with a grain of salt. But classic (or rather, “klassic”) Kombat to go along with the new blood wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Soup for the info!)