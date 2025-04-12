8 Vice City Characters Who Should Appear in GTA 6

With GTA 6 officially set in Vice City, many fans are hoping to see characters from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City make a return appearance. Unfortunately, Rockstar has broken up its games into different universes based on graphical fidelity, and Vice City is firmly in the “3D era.” That means we won’t technically see any Vice City characters in GTA 6; however, Rockstar has habitually dropped references or new versions of old characters where it makes sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lazlow Jones is the best example of a character crossing over. He was a radio personality in the “3D Universe” and upgraded to a full character in the current “HD Universe.” It’s unlikely any Vice City characters will be re-imagined drastically enough to make a full appearance, but you never know with Rockstar. Here are the Vice City characters we hope pop up in GTA 6.

Tommy Vercetti

If the two universes were the same, Tommy Vercetti would be around 70 years old and likely at the end of this criminal career. With that in mind, it’s not a stretch to assume Rockstar might refer to him throughout GTA 6. After all, Vercetti ran Vice City following the original game. Unfortunately, Vercetti’s voice actor, Ray Liotta, has passed away, so it’s hard to see Rockstar doing more than a small Easter egg.

Ken Rosenberg

Sadly for Rosenberg, he was disbarred in the ’90s and can no longer practice law. That means we won’t be going into K. Rosenberg and Co. for legal advice during GTA 6. However, he did become an accountant for rapper Madd Dogg during San Andreas. If GTA 6 needs an accountant to the stars, Rosenberg would be a fantastic option.

Pastor Richards

Pastor Richards plays a small role in Vice City as a corrupt televangelist. Originally, he was going to have a much larger part, but Rockstar decided to cut most of his content. What makes him more likely than the first two characters is that we know he exists in the HD Universe.

Richards has a star on the Vinewood Walk of Fame in GTA V. Because of that, he might be in line for a Lazlow-like re-introduction to the series back down in Vice City. If nothing else, corrupt pastors haven’t become less of a thing in 2025, and it would make a lot of sense for one to feature prominently in GTA 6.

Steve Scott

Like Richards, Scott has a star on the Vinewood Walk of Fame, so we know he exists in the HD Universe. It’s not clear if he’s still working in the same industry as his Vice City counterpart, but he is still in film.

If Scott makes the cut, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Candy Suxx pop up again. She’s been mentioned in GTA V and GTA Online, so we know she’s around, but she hasn’t made a full cameo yet. Scott’s potential inclusion might also mean a Mercedes Cortez shout-out.

Kent Paul

Kent Paul is the final person on this list who appears on the Vinewood Walk of Fame. In his original incarnation, Paul is in talent management, but he is listed as a “movie personality” on the Walk of Fame, suggesting the HD version of Paul has a new profession.

Either way, Paul should feature in GTA 6 if Rockstar decides to include the Film Studio from Vice City. That’s an easy way to incorporate the fan-favorite character while tying it into his Walk of Fame star.

Umberto Robina

Robina is voiced by Danny Trejo, so it would be a blast to see him pop back up to get the veteran actor back in a GTA game. That said, the more likely scenario is that we might get some street dialogue about the leader of the Cuban street gang, similar to what players can hear when they visit Grove Street in GTA V.

Peter Vance

Now we get to characters who could play a larger role than a reference and not upset Rockstar’s long-standing decision to break up the universes. Peter Vance is the younger brother of Victor and Lance, who starred in Vice City Stories and Vice City, respectively.

Peter has only been mentioned in GTA games before, so Rockstar wouldn’t need to worry about his HD version trodding on the lore of the 3D Universe. That gives them room to play with the character while making sure that every game set in Vice City involves a member of the Vance family.

Mary-Beth Williams

In Vice City Stories, Mary-Beth Williams is the newborn daughter of Louise and Marty Jay Williams. Fans of that game will remember that Victor Vance kills her father to save her mother, who later dies and tells Vic to make sure she’s taken care of.

While those events may not have happened in the HD Universe, Mary-Beth represents an established character without much of a story that Rockstar could re-imagine as a nod to previous games in Vice City. After all, she was a baby during Vice City Stories, so Rockstar could take her character in limitless directions, pleasing hardcore fans with a deep-cut reference.