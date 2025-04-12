Pokemon Go Introduces Galar Debut and More Shiny Boosts in New Event

For many Pokemon fans, Shiny hunting didn’t really become a thing until the release of Pokemon Go. Compared to the main series games, it tends to be a bit easier to find Shinies in Pokemon Go. Recently, it seems like the game is really leaning into this reputation, as we’ve seen more events that include explicit boosts on Shiny odds. Now, Shiny hunters have another event to mark on their calendars to help fill their Pokedex. The newly announced Sweet Discoveries event, which begins on April 24th, adds even more Shiny boosts along with an exciting new Galarian Pokemon debut.

The Sweet Discoveries event will bring the debut of Applin, the Apple Core Pokemon. It will arrive in the game alongside its evolutions, Flapple and Appletun, on April 24th. Unlike many recent debuts, Applin will be a new Wild Encounter, appearing more frequently during its debut event from April 24th to April 29th. But this wild spawn will look a little different, thanks to a new mechanic that’s also arriving in Pokemon Go with the Sweet Discoveries Event.

Applin is a new Wild Spawn in Pokemon Go, with a twist

Thanks to Applin’s unusual evolution pattern, Pokemon Go is adding a new item to the game. Starting with the Sweet Discoveries event, players will be able to find apples on the ground in the wild. You can get Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, or an Applin encounter by interacting with these new apples on the map. The Sweet and Tart apples will be a new special evolution item for Applin, to determine whether it evolves into Flapple (20 Tart Apples) or Appletun (20 Sweet Apples). The evolution will also require 200 Applin candies, so players may want to use the debut event to catch as many Applin as possible. Like most newly introduced Pokemon, Applin cannot yet be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Shiny Boosted Pokemon During the Sweet Discoveries Event in Pokemon Go

Applin and its evolution item will spawn as Apples on the Pokemon Go map

Although you can’t hunt for Shiny apples just yet, the Sweet Discoveries event will still be a good one for Shiny Hunters. This event will include boosted Shiny odds for the following Pokemon:

Delibird

Cherubi

Skwovet

All three of these Pokemon will be hatching from eggs during the event, and Delibird and Skwovet will also have increased wild spawns. So if any of these Pokemon is still on your Shiny list, it’s worth making sure to spend some time on Pokemon Go during the event from April 24th to April 29th. During this time, eggs will also have a 1/2 hatch distance, so you should be able to get through them more quickly to hopefully snag those Shinies.

The event will also introduce new Applin-themed avatar items and a few more bonuses, including increased Candy for catching Pokemon. There will be both a free and paid Timed Research and various Field Research tasks, as well. In all, it’s a fairly packed event that will be well worth checking out if the above Pokemon interest you at all.

Are you still hunting for a specific Shiny in Pokemon Go? Who is with me in the never-ending quest for Shiny Lechonk? Let us know in the comments below!