New York Times Strands Answers for April 12th

Down in the dumps about not getting today’s Strands? No worries, as we have everything you’ll need to solve today, April 12th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to a handful of hints and tips to help you out. If you’ve played Strands, you know that it’s word search gameplay makes it a must in your puzzle solving routine next to Wordle and Connections. With today’s theme, “Get your mind out of the gutter”, you may feel quite naughty thinking of words, but fortunately, it’s cleaner than that, in a way. Regardless, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In terms of The New York Times’ Strands’ gameplay, you have to find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like holidays or tool shed. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of tool shed, potential words would various tools you’d find in a shed like hammers or shovels.

Today’s Strands theme is “Get your mind out of the gutter”.

With today, April 12th, we have ourselves a pretty filthy topic, though not in the way you think. The theme for today’s Strands is “Get your mind out of the gutter”. The saying is used whenever something can be taken in an inappropriate context, though it would’ve been gutsy for Strands to have swears in it. With puzzles like today’s, it’s helpful to take words literally, as it can give you a major clue. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is another play on the inappropriate topic.

When attempting to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Dirty Words.

In the case of the theme, we’re actually talking about words to describe dirty things. If you want to know all the words in April 12th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Filthy

Grimy

Unkempt

Dirty Words

Muddy

Stained

Polluted

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.