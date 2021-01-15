Blizzard Upgrades Battle.net with New Features

✖

Blizzard Entertainment released a sizable update for its core Battle.net service this week to revamp the launcher with new features and an improved performance. This update is “the biggest front-end upgrade” for the service in years, according to Blizzard, and it’s rolling out to players in North America first before coming elsewhere in the next few weeks. Blizzard added that in addition to the features it’s added through this update, it’ll keep looking to get more to Battle.net in the future based on the community’s feedback.

The new version of Battle.net should be live now for those in North America so that you can see the changes for yourself assuming you’ve gotten the update. Blizzard said the goal for the new version is to better help players have a smooth experience while playing the publisher’s games.

“Battle.net has been a huge part of our history going back to the release of the original Diablo in 1996,” Blizzard said. “We’re proud of how it’s helped people connect and play Blizzard games together quickly and easily. With the latest release, we want to welcome players of all ability levels and make sure they have a smooth time navigating the app.”

Blizzard also listed off some of the major changes that Battle.net users will find once they log on after receiving the update. Those features from the new layout to the redesigned social systems can be found listed below:

Battle.net Update’s Major Features

Improved navigation and layout—you can now favorite your games and arrange them for ease of access

A much more expansive layout for news and game content in full-page view

A revamped social pane so you can better see your friends and what they’re up to on each game tab

Major accessibility improvements—we’ve added the ability to navigate most of the app with your keyboard, increased our screen reader support, and improved the color contrast

A new, consolidated notifications hub for messages and download status

The Battle.net app isn’t something that people who play Blizzard’s games on consoles will see often, but for PC users, it’s an essential part of playing the publisher’s vast catalog of games. It’s possible that things will change as the update continues to roll out and people voice their feedback, but for now, you can expect to see the features above live in your app.