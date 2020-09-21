BlizzConline Announced for 2021

✖

Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced BlizzConline, which will be held February 19-21, 2021. The company had announced last month that BlizzCon would return as an all-digital event, but no official date had been given for the show. At this time, Blizzard has not revealed much about the show itself, or when tickets might go on sale, but the company has given information about some of the ways that the community can participate in the event. BlizzConline promises to be a unique take on the show's traditional format, but it seems like fans of the company will find a lot to enjoy!

📢 BlizzConline is set to take place February 19-20, 2021! There's lots of planning left to do, but we wanted to provide an early heads-up on how you can take part in the online festivities! 🎉 Check out the blog for more details on the fun! 👀 🔍 https://t.co/fY1x6SBMZm pic.twitter.com/QNev7OiGFX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) September 21, 2020

BlizzConline will allow participants to sign-up for a Cosplay Exhibition, a March of the Murlocs, and contests for Cosplay, Art, Digital Storytelling, and Talent. The registration deadline for each of these events is January 4, 2021. Further details regarding the events can be found in the link in the Tweet above.

BlizzCon 2020 was cancelled in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the video game industry cancelled one event after another, it became obvious that it would not be possible to hold a traditional event. While many fans have been disappointed by the cancellation, Blizzard has been offering digital tickets to BlizzCon over the past few years. These tickets gave participants access to streamed events, digital content for Blizzard games, and more. As such, it seems that the publisher is in a unique position to make the event a memorable experience for fans.

With Blizzard keeping quiet about what it will have to show off during the show, fans will just have to speculate over the next few months! The pandemic has led to a lot of difficulties for video game companies over the last few months, so it's possible that Blizzard doesn't know what it might have available to show, just yet.

Are you planning to participate in BlizzConline? What do you think about the digital event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!