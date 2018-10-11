Blizzard Giving Away Custom ‘Diablo’ PS4 Pro

BlizzCon is almost here and Blizzard is kicking off the celebration a little early this year by giving away a few very special edition Diablo PlayStation 4 Pro consoles! It’s with a heavy heart we share this, because it lessens our chances of winning but we’re selfless like that, so here’s how to enter:

We’re giving away special consoles to celebrate Season 15: Boon of the Horadrim, starting with a custom PS4 Pro! To enter, simply retweet this post. Learn more about Season 15:

🍃 //t.co/Go0oE6Rxis pic.twitter.com/V6uqoGCGRn — Diablo (@Diablo) October 9, 2018

Season 15: Boon of the Horadrim is now live ahead of schedule and brings with it tons of new in-game goodness for Diablo III fans to enjoy! According to Blizzard’s most recent blog post, “Season 15 will continue the experiment we began last season with a new seasonal buff. This time, for the duration of Season 15, all Horadric Caches earned from bounties will be doubled. This means that each time you complete a full set of five bounties in an Act, you will receive not one, but two Horadric Caches, for twice the bounty rewards!”

Difficulty level will impact the bonus cache, though the rewards inside the Horadric caches are mostly untouched. The team also added, “The bonus cache earned from Challenge Rifts is not affected; this is a separate type of cache.”

Of course it wouldn’t be a new season without those shiny cosmetic rewards either. These rewards can be earned by playing through the Season Journey, as usual. “In addition to the Chest and Glove slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set, a brand-new series of portrait frames themed around the struggle of the Eternal Conflict will be available. For the eager cosmetic pet collectors, we thought you could use a hand. Belphegor is eager to keep a grip on your coin as it accompanies you on your adventures across Sanctuary!”

But what about those sweet, sweet Season Journey rewards? “If you’ve been diligently slaying demons for the past few Seasons and reached Conqueror in the Season Journey each time, you’ve surely accrued a few extra stash tabs by now. But players who have not yet earned a total of four stash tabs via the Season Journey can still unlock an additional one by completing the following tasks at the Conqueror tier”:

Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII difficulty within 5 minutes

Level three Legendary Gems to level 55

Complete 2 Conquests this Season

Kill Malthael at level 70 in 1 minute and 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty

Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty

Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo

Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem

Use Kanai’s Cube to reforge a Legendary item

You can learn all about the new season right here on the Blizzard website! Don’t forget to like and retweet for that giveaway too!