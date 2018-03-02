Blizzard Responds to Diablo III Nintendo Switch Teaser

There has been a lot of evidence mounting over the past few months indicated that a Diablo III port was well underway for the Nintendo Switch. Blizzard, as they are want to do, continued to redirect rumors and tease fans with jokes and misdirection about the potential joining with the Big N. Yesterday, fans collectively lost their minds when Blizzard posted a tweet of a Diablo light switch GIF indicating them switching it off and on. Seemed pretty blatant, right? Well, not so fast …

Below was the teaser in question from the day before:

Immediately hopefuls went wild with Nintendo Switch GIFS, reactionary images, and just responses of excitement. One response summed it up quite nicely:

If you needed any indication as to how well diablo would sell on switch, you have it via the hype in these comments. The ball’s in your court now, blizzard… — Michael (@SwitchNplay83) March 2, 2018

Though we are fairly certain it is actually happening and that Blizzard is just playing some huge game with us (again, like they have in the past), it may be too early to board that hype train yet. Blizzard reached out to Polygon via phone call denying the recent buzz, but leaving it suspiciously open ended with an “we have nothing to announce.” The “yet” being almost deafening. Below is the full statement from the kings of community hype:

“We can assure you we’re not that clever,” a spokesperson for Blizzard Entertainment said via email. “[It was] meant to be a fun community engagement piece. We have nothing to announce.”

Honestly, like Michael in his response stated – the hype is there, the community want is there. With Diablo III kicking off their 13th season as we speak, the player base is evidently still incredibly active and the Nintendo Switch is doing spectacularly well sales-wise. With a bigger library than ever before, with bigger third party support than ever before, now is the time to make the move. The market is hot, the game is hot, and the mechanics of the title would blend effortlessly with the Switch’s hybrid capability.

Make it so, Blizzard!