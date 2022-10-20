Bloodborne Fans Feel Baited by Deleted Sony Tweet
Bloodborne fans are feeling quite baited today after Sony shared a new tweet that was related to the popular action game and soon after deleted it. For a prolonged span of multiple years, PlayStation fans have been pleading for a new remaster or PC iteration of Bloodborne, which is the beloved PS4 game developed by FromSoftware. And while Sony has largely remained silent about Bloodborne over this span of time, the company opted to finally break that silence today as a way of having fun with fans. Clearly, though, it quickly had a change of mind in this regard.
This afternoon, the official Sony Twitter account shared an image stemming from the box art of Bloodborne. The account posted this picture alongside a caption that implored fans to guess the game cover that was being zoomed in on. Naturally, many fans knew that the game in question was Bloodborne, which prompted the replies of the tweet to be filled once again with new requests for Bloodborne 2, Bloodborne for PC, and so on.
Not long after the tweet was posted, though, Sony ended up deleting it completely. Although no reason behind this action was given, it seems likely that Sony wiped the Bloodborne tweet out because some people were assuming that it could have been a tease related to a new Bloodborne title of some sort. Although this was almost certainly not the case, the assumption was a fair one to make given that this was one of the first instances in many years that Sony has publicly invoked Bloodborne in any capacity. Still, rather than lead fans on in any manner, it seems like those at Sony decided it was better to just get rid of the tweet altogether.
All in all, this whole ordeal has led to a number of Bloodborne fans feeling hopeless once again. While it remains to be seen if Bloodborne ever comes back in the future, it's clear that this tweet was never meant to be indicative of a revival.
If you'd like to see some reactions from Bloodborne fans today with this whole situation, be sure to keep reading on down below.
Sony Social Media Guy Must Be a Bloodborne Fan
RIP Sony account guy, at least someone over there liked Bloodborne pic.twitter.com/UABtsruzbh— Chris Voiceman (@ChrisVoiceman) October 20, 2022
Bloodborne 2 Requests Never End
Sony couldn’t handle the fans asking for Bloodborne 2 lmao pic.twitter.com/veWM0r1k0u— クリス (Cris) 𒉭 🐝🇵🇷 (@FuhrerKingCris) October 20, 2022
More Sadness
My mood when Sony/PlayStation brings up Bloodborne and it's nothing important. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Uk2BL2TIZI— Erickito (@ErickEmpire) October 20, 2022
Bloodborne Fans Take Another L
Shout out to Sony for getting all the Bloodborne fans hopes up then deleting the tweet— BioticNova (@BioticNova) October 20, 2022
Fans Continue to Believe
Sony playing with all of our hearts with that Bloodborne tease. I still believe. pic.twitter.com/H3Lnl4eDxn— Dash (@dashrevolver) October 20, 2022
Does This Even Mean Anything?
I take a one hour nap and Sony starts teasing BLOODBORNE?! This tweet is now deleted but what does it MEAN?! pic.twitter.com/gnkA5RLPb6— DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) October 20, 2022
What Is Sony Doing??
“Alright. Here’s what you’re gonna do. You’re gonna post a corner of the bloodborne cover. Not a high quality pic. A blurry one. Then you’re gonna delete it. No later than half an hour later. Long enough for people to see it and screenshot it. You do that, you’ll be fine.” pic.twitter.com/2duJtEmkUK— Peachy (@ScarlettRambles) October 20, 2022
Bloodborne Quickly Began Trending
“You pushed the Bloodborne button” pic.twitter.com/W2GNzfzYx9— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 20, 2022
Please Stop the Teases, Sony
https://t.co/MtKLiNaZnu pic.twitter.com/W9k1juTXIp— Dustin Furman (@DustinCanFly) October 20, 2022
The Original Tweet
SONY DELETED THE BLOODBORNE TWEET LMAOOOOOOO 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lLu0dXOGOG— Coco 🎮 (@CocoMuir_) October 20, 2022