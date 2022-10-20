Bloodborne Fans Feel Baited by Deleted Sony Tweet

Bloodborne fans are feeling quite baited today after Sony shared a new tweet that was related to the popular action game and soon after deleted it. For a prolonged span of multiple years, PlayStation fans have been pleading for a new remaster or PC iteration of Bloodborne, which is the beloved PS4 game developed by FromSoftware. And while Sony has largely remained silent about Bloodborne over this span of time, the company opted to finally break that silence today as a way of having fun with fans. Clearly, though, it quickly had a change of mind in this regard.

This afternoon, the official Sony Twitter account shared an image stemming from the box art of Bloodborne. The account posted this picture alongside a caption that implored fans to guess the game cover that was being zoomed in on. Naturally, many fans knew that the game in question was Bloodborne, which prompted the replies of the tweet to be filled once again with new requests for Bloodborne 2, Bloodborne for PC, and so on.

Not long after the tweet was posted, though, Sony ended up deleting it completely. Although no reason behind this action was given, it seems likely that Sony wiped the Bloodborne tweet out because some people were assuming that it could have been a tease related to a new Bloodborne title of some sort. Although this was almost certainly not the case, the assumption was a fair one to make given that this was one of the first instances in many years that Sony has publicly invoked Bloodborne in any capacity. Still, rather than lead fans on in any manner, it seems like those at Sony decided it was better to just get rid of the tweet altogether.

All in all, this whole ordeal has led to a number of Bloodborne fans feeling hopeless once again. While it remains to be seen if Bloodborne ever comes back in the future, it's clear that this tweet was never meant to be indicative of a revival.

If you'd like to see some reactions from Bloodborne fans today with this whole situation, be sure to keep reading on down below.