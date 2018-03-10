Bloodborne Community Gathering Today For Massive Event

Earlier this week we reported on Return To Yharnam, a Bloodborne community event that was spurred by the announcement that the popular title would feature in Sony’s free games with PlayStation Plus line-up for the month of March. Today, said event began.

If there is one thing you can say about Bloodborne’s community, it’s that it is one of the most hardcore and devoted communities around. And thus it is no surprise that it has showed up today in waves to celebrate, and help pump-up the game’s player count in-time for Bloodborne first-timers to dive into the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much of the event has been captured and shared on Twitter via #ReturnToYharnam:

Doing my bit for #ReturnToYharnam . Made a run into the DLC to grab the whirligig saw and helped a newbie decimate Vicar Amelia. The game is so active, I never experienced it like this before. — They call me…Tim (@Benderman42) March 10, 2018

I’ve never seen this many messengers at the lamp before. Welcome home good hunters… #ReturnToYharnam pic.twitter.com/QWRD5rqhMm — Clara Hertzog 🌿 (@LunaXVII) March 7, 2018

As noted in the tweets above, the goal of Return To Yharnam — to populate the player count for new players — has been a success, with certain players noting they have never seen the game so active before. And with the event running all the way until the 24th, if you haven’t already, there is still plenty of time to revisit or dive in for the first time.

Further, not only has the event demonstrated the popularity of the title, it has shed light on one of the most hardcore fanbases in video games. If we’re lucky, Sony is watching and currently scrambling to start development on a sequel, if it hasn’t already.

Bloodborne, developed by Dark Souls studio FromSoftware and published by Sony, is available on the PlayStation 4, exclusively. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently snag this generational classic for free. If you’re not a PlayStation Plus subscriber you can still likely snag the title for pretty cheap in a variety of ways, seeming it’s been on the market since March of 2015.