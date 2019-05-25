Bloodborne and Sekiro Mods Let You Play as Enemies

FromSoftware games are known for many things, one of which is the creative and often grotesque enemy designs. The only way that players get to encounter these creations in games like the Dark Souls franchise, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is when they’re face to face with these imposing foes, or at least that was the case until now. An individual by the name of Lance McDonald who’s known within the FromSoftware community for their explorations into the games has created a mod that lets them take control of the enemies in both Bloodborne and Sekiro.

McDonald’s best known for sharing videos on YouTube that dig into different versions of FromSoftware’s games to unearth cut and hidden content, but proof of these working mods was shared on Twitter this time. Over the past few days, McDonald has been sharing updates like the one below as work was done on the mods. The final product showed a video of the user taking control of an enemy in Bloodborne and moving around as the character before returning to the hunter’s body. McDonald said the mod was actually born from a debugging feature which was removed from the game.

Okay it’s done. Bloodborne mod to play as enemies. Press L3 to take control of locked-on enemy. Press L1+R1+R3 to return control to player. Pretty happy with this. It’s actually a debugging feature that was removed, I just patched in some sneaky code to access it. pic.twitter.com/4KEcrkpMyN — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 24, 2019

After getting that mod to work, McDonald moved onto Sekiro, FromSoftware’s latest project that bears many similarities to the Dark Souls and Bloodborne properties. It’s still a work-in-progress mod, McDonald said, but there’s already evidence of it working. The video below shows the user taking control of a Headless, a type of mini-boss that’s found multiple times throughout Sekiro. When controlling the Headless and attacking Sekiro, it still shows the HUD for the protagonist as he’s hit and his terror builds up until he’s killed and triggers the death screen. There’s still work to be done on this mod, but McDonald said the hard part was completed.

Good progress on my Sekiro “Enemy control” mod. Lets you take full control of any enemy instantly. ANY enemy. “But lance, what about .. ” ANY ENEMY. Still a work in progress but the hard part is done now. pic.twitter.com/BPOhGmZYUB — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 25, 2019

