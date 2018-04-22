Rumor: Microsoft Could Be Reviving Its Bloodforge Franchise

Now that God of War has set a new precedent for action games (and if you’d like to know how, you can check out our review while you wait for your own copy), other companies are stepping up and wondering what they might be able to do with the genre. And that could possibly include Microsoft, as the company may be bringing back a forgotten favorite for a potential revival.

A website named Generacion Xbox has recently put out a report indicating that the company has revived one of its IP’s for a potential follow-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That IP is for a game called Bloodforge, which originally came out for the Xbox 360 back in 2011, in an attempt to create a unique action game akin to the older God of War games.

For those that missed it, Bloodforge follows a barbarian by the name of Crom, who sets out for bloodthirsty revenge against the savages that took the life of his wife. But obviously his revenge isn’t so clear cut, as he soon learns there could be even darker forces at play.

The game saw a decent success on the 360, and was also added to the Xbox One backward compatibility program some time ago, so a new generation of players could discover it. But we haven’t heard a peep from the franchise since then…though that’s likely to change.

Generacion Xbox noted that this month, “Microsoft has renewed the intellectual property of Bloodforge. Seeing what comes with the new God of War, it would not be surprising that the American company was thinking of bringing a new Bloodforge with more polished mechanics and a new story.”

However, keep in mind this could just be a licensed renewal to merely make the original game part of the Xbox Game Pass service, or to assure that it won’t drop off the Xbox Live Marketplace. Microsoft hasn’t said a word about possibly bringing back Bloodforge and more than likely won’t until its E3 presentation rolls around in a few weeks.

But still, it’d be interesting to see the developers step up and create an even bigger adventure for Crom. It probably won’t even come close to the success the new God of War has achieved, but it’d be neat to see Microsoft give it its best effort.

We’ll let you know once a sequel is confirmed. In the meantime, you can check out the original Bloodforge now for Xbox One and Xbox 360. The game’s debut trailer is below.