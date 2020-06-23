Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Announced Alongside First Trailer

✖

Developer Inti Creates has announced Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One during the New Game+ Expo, as a sequel to the May 2018-released Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon. And to accompany the announcement, Inti Creates has also released the game's first-ever trailer, offering fans of the series their first look at the sequel, which looks familiar, but is notably different as well.

Like the first game, the sequel's story and development will be made in collaboration with Koji Igarashi, who will essentially as a creative consultant. Meanwhile, unlike the first game, there will be four playable protagonists, three of which are new, while the other returns from the previous game.

According to Inti Creates, Curse of the Moon 2 brings back classic 2D action and the dark, 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability.

"Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the Far East who bears a deep grudge against demonkind," reads an official pitch of the game. "Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster."

The game's official pitch continues:

"Three brand-new playable characters appear in Curse of the Moon 2, including the exorcist Dominique. Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, abilities, and ways to complete the games’ many stages."

Unfortunately, if you're looking for a sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, there's still no word of one, though a follow-up is believed to be in development.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of a release date or even a release window for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, but we know it will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One when it does.

