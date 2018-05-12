Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, A Ritual of the Night 8-Bit Spin-Off, Announced

Developer and publisher Inti Creates has announced Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, a 8-bit spin-off of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

As you may remember, during the Kickstarter campaign for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, an 8-bit game was promised as a stretch goal. That stretch goal was eventually hit. And this is that game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who weren’t following the game on Kickstarter, this announcement will likely feel like it’s out of nowhere. But it isn’t. What is out of nowhere is that it’s coming soon. How soon? Like this month.

In addition to its reveal, Inti Creates announced that the game will be released on May 24th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PC (via Steam), and even the good ol’ PlayStation Vita.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon — as you can see — evokes feelings and vibes of earlier titles in the Castlevania series, however, unlike those iconic games, it throws an interesting wrench into the formula in the form of an ally system. Every time a player conquers a boss in the game, they will run into another character – Gebel, Miriam, and Alfred – who can join you, Zangetsu, on your journey.

There’s also said to be multiple difficulties, as well as variants on the game’s ending depending on certain choices made during the course of its story.

A price-point for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon hasn’t yet been revealed. However, a handy-dandy overview, which you can check out below, has. If you hate reading, here’s a link to the game’s official website.

Battle with swords and whips in this retro-style action game brought to you by game creator Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates!

Play as Zangetsu, a demon slayer bearing a deep grudge, who must travel through perilous lands to defeat a powerful demon lurking in a dark castle. Zangetsu will meet fellow travelers along the way, who can join your journey as playable characters.

Switching to these characters with their unique abilities will unlock new paths through the treacherous stages. Your choices in recruiting these adventurers will change the difficulty of the game, and may even affect the ending!