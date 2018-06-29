Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Gets New Story Trailer, Backer Demo

One game that we got a good look at during E3 week was 505 Games’ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a side-scrolling adventure that looks to be a big hit with Castlevania fans. Of course, it should be, with that series’ creator, Koji Igarashi, at the helm.

But if you somehow missed out, there’s a double dose of good news coming your way.

First off, those of you who backed the game on Kickstarter now have access to a Beta Backer Demo, which is similar to the demo that was featured during the Electronic Entertainment Expo a couple of weeks ago. It’s available to those who donated $60 or more, and you should have access through your Kickstarter account.

This is a much more extended demo than the one that was previously released, giving you the option to check out some new shards, as well as additional enemies to take down. You can also cook, creating food that will help Miriam, the lead character, boost her statistics pretty nicely. Who knew you could make a meal while saving the world?

Here are details on the demo, straight from the Kickstarter page:

In this demo we are heading to the castle by ship, passing through the ruined village and then through the castle entrance.

Miriam: A girl who has the ability to link demon shards through her crystal-embedded body.

Johannes: An alchemist who grew up with Miriam and supports her.

Gebel: A Shardbinder with the same ability as Miriam, who caused the chaos.

Dominique: An exorcist dispatched from the church to quell the demons.

Zangetsu: A samurai who despises all things demonic who has made his way to the scene along with Dominique.

Alfred: an alchemist who was part of the demon ritual 10 years ago.

You will be able to experience a part of the storyline through these characters.

But if that isn’t enough, a new trailer for the game has also released, giving players a look into the story. It’s voiced in English and breaks down how things are falling apart in the world thanks to demons, forcing Miriam to spring into action with various weapons.

The game looks very good at this point, with Igarashi and company giving it a great level of polish. We can’t wait to see how the finished game holds up.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night doesn’t currently have a release date, but is likely to arrive sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.