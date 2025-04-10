One of the Best PS3 Games Just Disappeared From the PlayStation Store

One of the best PS3 games just completely disappeared from the PlayStation Store without a word from Sony. The latter may be indicative of the disappearance being nothing more than an error, but right now this clarity has not been provided, leaving PlayStation fans across PS4 and PS5 with uncertainty and speculation. In addition to being removed from the PlayStation Store, the game is also no longer available with PS Plus Premium. This is perhaps even more indicative that there is a PSN error here to blame as PlayStation always communicates when a game is going to be removed from any given library of PS Plus, whether PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium. Again though, with a lack of communication from Sony on the matter, there is no guarantee this is the case.

The game in question is an Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda release from 2010, a year headlined by the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops, Red Dead Redemption, Mass Effect 2, God of War III, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Xenoblade Chronicles, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Halo Reach, Bayonetta, Starcraft 2, and Fallout New Vegas. The latter of these games, the Fallout spin-off, is specifically the game in question and the game no longer available on PSN in any form.

As PlayStation Lifestyle notes, another reason to believe this is nothing more than an error is this has happened, on occasion, in the past. This isn’t the first time for a PS Plus game to randomly disappear from PSN without a trace. In the past, the error has been resolved fairly quickly.

If any of the implicated parties — PlayStation, Bethesda, or Bethesda parent company Xbox — comment on the situation, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. And of course, if the PS3 classic is restored to PS Plus Premium and the PlayStation Store, we will also update the story accordingly.

Fallout New Vegas, for those that don’t know, is a spin-off that released between Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. It was notably not made by series’ developer Bethesda Game Studios, but RPG specialists, Obsidian Entertainment. And like Fallout 3, it is widely considered one of the best RPGs of this era of gaming. Unfortunately, it has yet to receive a proper release on either PS4 or PS5.

For more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PS3 news, all of the latest PS3 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS3 deals — click here.