Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Sequel Seemingly in Development

A sequel to 2019's "Igavania" title Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night clearly seems to be in the works. Although the game's publisher, 505 Games, has yet to formally announce the project in a public capacity, the sequel's identity was quite clearly leaked in a recent presentation. However, other than being in the pipeline, there's nothing else that we really know about what this new installment may have in store.

The way in which the sequel for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night leaked is thanks to a presentation from Digital Bros, which is the parent company of publishing label 505 Games. The presentation specifically was put together to go over financial results from the previous quarter. In the process, one slide in the document centered around Bloodstained and said prominently that a "second version is in development."

To hear that a Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night sequel is surely on its way isn't too much of a shock. As 505 Games and Digital Bros even noted in the presentation, the game itself both performed well critically and financially for the publisher. To date, it has already exceeded the lifetime revenue that Digital Bros expected it to bring in. As such, it just makes sense to greenlight a follow-up entry.

As mentioned, however, there's nothing else in this presentation that might tell us about when this Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night sequel could actually release. Not to mention, platforms also weren't touched on, nor were any details related to when a formal reveal might happen. Fortunately, with how many announcements we'll surely be getting over the next couple weeks with Summer Game Fest and E3 2021, there's a good chance that Bloodstained 2--or whatever it might be called--could be formally announced pretty soon. Still, don't get your hopes up too much about this just in case, as the project could very much still be early on in development.

