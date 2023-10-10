Bloons Tower Defense 6 Update Finally Adds Map Editor

A new update has been announced for Bloons TD 6 and is currently live on Steam. This one is fairly substantial, adding several long-awaited features. Players can expect a new map, a new hero skin, and other additions. Most importantly, the game has finally gotten a Map Editor, which has been in the planning stages for more than two years. While the update is live for most players, developer Ninja Kiwi has noted that the update is "still processing" on the Epic Games Store, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple Arcade. Patch notes related to the map editor can be found below.

Bloons TD 6 Map Editor Patch Notes

We are so excited to release the Map Editor, in planning for 2 years and in active development this whole year. Bloons has a long history of player created content and we are delighted to add Map creation and sharing to BTD6 in the most robust and in-game format ever available! We stretched to include as much capability as possible in this first release, and we already have a long wishlist for future updates, and we'll temper that after seeing what incredible creations you come up with and the top features you'd like to see included in updates. Have fun and please share your creativity with your friends and the whole community!

Other player's custom maps can be played right from level 20 when the Content Browser opens up

Find the Map Editor via the Edit Map button inside Play Social, or from the Create button in the Content Browser Maps tab

Don't be surprised – there is an unlock gate for Map Editor. At player rank 50 Map Creation can be unlocked for 6000 Monkey Money (same ballpark as the top Hero skins and fully grindable), or directly via IAP (on platforms that have IAP), which we included in response to players looking for more ways to support the game and future updates. The rank unlock helps ensure that players have a reasonable understanding of the game and how map obstacles and difficulty work before they get to work creating their own.

Most importantly, Map Editor works on all platforms and devices. We've never been able to provide an editor this robust in-game and on all devices before, so we're thrilled to offer this level of creative control on all devices including phones.

For those unfamiliar with Bloons TD 6, the title is a 3D tower defense game that has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. In the game, monkeys attempt to ward off invading Bloon forces. Bloons TD 6 can be enjoyed in both single-player and online co-op. Since the game released in 2018, it has amassed a huge following, and it's a safe bet a lot of those players will be excited to check out all of the game's new features. Those looking for full patch notes can find them at the game's Steam page right here.

