Borderlands 2 Is Free to Download and Keep for the Next 24 Hours

Borderlands fans have 24 hours to download Borderlands 2 for free. It has been 12 years since Gearbox Software released Borderlands 2, the best-selling Borderlands game and the installment widely considered the best in the series. To this end, Borderlands 2 is often considered not just one of the best games of its year, but one of the generation’s best games. Some even suggest it is one of the best games of all time.

In 2012, it was competing with heavy hitter such as Mass Effect 3, The Walking Dead, Far Cry 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Dishonored, Journey, New Super Mario Bros. 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, and other games in what was a fairly loaded year. Those that have never played it can now remedy this free of charge.

To do this, those interested will need an Amazon Prime subscription because this deal comes courtesy of Prime Gaming, which has free codes for the game on the Epic Games Store for all with an Amazon Prime subscription. That said, this deal is set to expire at the end of November 27, which is today. In other words, those interested have 24 hours to claim this deal. Once November 28 begins, the offer will be gone, and there is no guarantee it will ever return.

In addition to Borderlands 2 two other Borderlands games are currently free with Prime Gaming. One of these is Tales from the Borderlands, which is free until December 11, also via Epic Games Store. And the other free Borderlands game is Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which is free until December 4. And again, this deal is for an Epic Games Store code, specifically.

“A new era of shoot and loot is about to begin,” reads an official description of Borderlands 2. “Play as one of four new vault hunters facing off against a massive new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet.”

