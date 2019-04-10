‘Borderlands 2’ Player Discovers Rainbow Rarity Items

Borderlands fans were treated to quite the amount of goodies recently. Gearbox Software officially revealed the highly-anticipated Borderlands 3 as well as its release date, the first installment in the series officially made its way to the current generation of hardware, and all previous entries received some enhanced updates to bring glorious 4K resolution and HDR to Pandora. That said, it would appear that not everything the developers have planned for Borderlands 2 has made it into the game just yet, as one person has discovered Rainbow rarity items in the title’s files.

Twitter user “CaptainKoby_,” who is also the creator of the Reborn mod pack for Borderlands 2, went digging through the game’s code after the recent enhanced update. What he discovered was a new rarity for items in the massively popular sequel, which were added nearly seven years after the title initially arrived.

The Rainbow rarity is only within the game’s files as this point and not in the actual title itself just yet. However, Koby decided to replicate the rarity on the weapons in the Reborn mod pack, and it’s looking pretty slick.

Aaron0000 updated the Chroma for Reborn to have an improved skin and the new rainbow rarity, check it out! pic.twitter.com/0l8rno5B9i — Koby (@CaptainKoby_) April 8, 2019

It’s unknown when Gearbox plans on releasing the Rainbow rarity into Borderlands 2, but it’s probably safe to say that they aren’t exactly leaving the game in the dust now that Borderlands 3 is on the way. Of course, as Koby pointed out, there’s a chance that Gearbox accidentally added it and they will remove it in a future patch.

It’s also worth noting that the Rainbow rarity was not found in the files for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Either way, it’s exciting to think of more Borderlands 2 content potentially on the way.

As for what’s next, Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the franchise, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Will we see the Rainbow rarity in the near future in Borderlands 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

