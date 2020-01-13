Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Are Super Cheap Right Now

If you have a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One but not Borderlands 3 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, today is the day to change that. Both titles are massively discounted to all-time low prices.

Indeed, you can grab Borderlands 3 for the PS4 and Xbox One at Best Buy for only $24.99 with free fast shipping. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is also available for the PS4 and Xbox One at Best Buy for $34.99. Again, fast shipping is free.

If you grab Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, keep in mind that Infinity Ward and Activision will donate 100% of the net proceeds from the Outback DLC pack (Outback Relief Pack) towards combating the devastating wildfires in Australia.

“As part of our efforts to help provide relief toward the devastating bushfires in Australia, we’re donating 100% of Activision’s net proceeds from each purchase of the ‘Outback’ pack, which we’ve re-named the Outback Relief pack, across all platforms through January 31st,” Infinity Ward announced over the weekend. “If you’ve already purchased the Outback pack, thank you. Your purchase will count toward donation.”

You can find more information about the Outback Relief Pack right here. Our coverage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available here. Borderlands 3 coverage is available here.

