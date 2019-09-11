Borderlands 3 Director Wants An Anime Adaptation

Borderlands 3 is set to release later this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And I’m excited. It looks like more Borderlands, but bigger and better. And that’s fine by me. Not every game has to reinvent the wheel and not every series is in need of reinvention. Besides, it’s been awhile since the last proper Borderlands game. That said, I would like to see the madcap post-apocalyptic series branch out, and it appears Gearbox and the developers on the series want that as well.

Borderlands 3 creative director Paul Sage recently shared in an interview with VG247 that he would love to see the zany video game series evolve from a gaming series into a large franchise that extends across all points of entertainment and beyond. And the series may be on its way to doing that with a live-action film in the works. However, you know what sounds more awesome than a Borderlands film adaptation? An anime adaptation, which Sage would love to see.

“You know, somebody brought up Love, Death & Robots to me,” said Sage. “And I was like, ‘oh hell yeah! That’d be a lot of fun.’ I’d love to see things like that, honestly. We’ll see what the future holds. I mean, hopefully, people love the game. And hopefully, they love all the source material and they want to do that.”

Continuing with a jocular tone, Sage notes there’s something else he’d love to see: a Borderlands amusement park. And, again, I have to hard agree with this.

“A Borderlands theme park… Yes! I’ll take a Borderlands theme park!” said Sage. “I’m trying to think of what would be the most obvious ride that you would have… would it be Claptrap’s Cave? You know, when I was a kid, I used to go to Six Flags all the time, and going into the cave was always so fun. And the log ride. So yeah, I’d totally dig something like that.”

Will any of this happen? No. Almost certainly not. That said, of the two, the former is probably the more likely.

Borderlands 3 is set to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And then later this year, it will come to Google Stadia. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.