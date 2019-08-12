Borderlands 3 Unveils Athenas, a “Mostly Uninhabited” Planet

The devs at Gearbox Software have been revealing more and more information about the next Borderlands installment as of late, including details regarding the new Vault Hunters in town, the various planets that will be featured in the game, and so much more. Speaking of which, a series of videos that the team has been revealing over recent weeks focuses specifically on the planets that players will be able to explore in their Borderlands 3 journey, the latest of which highlights Athenas, a “mostly uninhabited” planet that is home to a group of monks.

“A misty, tranquil planet that has recently attracted the wrong kind of attention,” reads the official description. “Athenas is mostly uninhabited, save for a sect of monks known as the Order of the Impending Storm who have made their home in the high peaks of the mountains. What secrets do they guard here, inside ancient walls that were built long before humans set foot on Athenas?”

Athenas is mostly uninhabited, save for a sect of monks known as the Order of the Impending Storm. What secrets do they guard inside those ancient walls? #LetsMakeSomeMayhem Learn more: https://t.co/WVWzqwyjqu pic.twitter.com/k40GLX7gln — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) August 12, 2019

As can be seen in the video above, Athenas features ancient temples that are home to the Order of the Impending Storm. Their mission is to protect the secrets of the universe, but now that a new threat has arrived, it will be up to players to help defend Athenas, its inhabitants, and the secrets.

In other Borderlands 3 news, senior producer Anthony Nicholson recently spoke about how the game will be equally accessible to new players and veterans of the series. “The recruitment walk-through that we did with Claptrap in the beginning of the game, we want to make sure that is stepping people through and showing them how to play the game,” he said. “We want to make sure that even if you’ve been here since 2009 or you’re playing for the first time in 2019, that you can pick the game up and understand that we’re giving it everything that you need to be successful and really enjoy the experience.”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage or the following overview:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”