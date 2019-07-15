Borderlands 3’s “Celebration of Togetherness” is Not About Cross-Play, Says Randy Pitchford

We are officially less than two months away from one of the most highly anticipated games of the year being released and fans are gearing up to take on the next Borderlands adventure in style. That said, a recent tweet that was sent out by the game’s Twitter account teased an event that is to take place on July 16th. The “Celebration of Togetherness” is what it’s called and it got many fans thinking if it possibly has something to do with Borderlands 3 having cross-play functionality. Unfortunately, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has taken to the social media site to confirm that the event is not about cross-play.

To reassure fans, Pitchford took to Twitter to note that the Celebration of Togetherness event has nothing to do with cross-play. However, he did disclose that they “are committed to supporting cross-play for Borderlands 3 with our partners as soon as practicable after launch.” He then went on to clarify that the feature will not be available at launch in September.

To be clear, there will not be any cross-play functionality in Borderlands 3 at launch as we work closely with our partners to create a positive cross-play experience as soon as practicable. We are committed to cross-play on as many platforms as possible. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 15, 2019

It is currently unknown what the Celebration of Togetherness is all about, but we at least know it isn’t related to cross-play. Considering the teaser included a line that says, “Like, comment and share in lieu of gifts,” it really has a marriage feeling to all of it. Luckily, we don’t have to wait long before finding out as the event will be taking place on Tuesday, July 16th at 7:00 am PT.

Borderlands 3 is officially set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on what’s to come in the next installment in the series:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

