New Borderlands 3 Cosplay Guides Released for Moxxi and Tina

With the arrival of Borderlands 3 only a couple of months away, fans are getting hyped to jump back into the looter shooter universe created by Gearbox Software. We’ve seen plenty of looks at what is to come in the game, including gameplay of the new vault hunters, a guide from Claptrap and Steve themselves, and much more. One way that some fans are showing their excitement is through the art of cosplay, and to make sure everyone is prepared for the Borderlands 3 Cosplay Tour, Gearbox has been releasing guides to the characters featured in the game, the latest of which are for Moxxi and Tina.

When the first batch of Borderlands 3 cosplay guides were released, it covered the new vault hunters that will be taking center stage in the upcoming title. Since then, many more have been added for the likes of the Calypso twins, Maya, Mordecai, the Psychos, and now Moxxi and Tina.

The #Borderlands3 Moxxi and Tina #cosplay guides are finally here! Hit the link below to check them out and to learn more about the #BorderlandsCosplay contest we’re holding outside #SDCC on July 20th!

In case you aren’t sure what Moxxi and Tina are all about in the Borderlands universe, here’s more:

Moxxi



“Renowned for her charm and hospitality, Moxxi makes every drink in the room a little stiffer just by walking in. But she’s more than just a pretty face – Moxxi has run businesses all across Pandora and Elpis. From deathmatch arenas to dive bars, wherever she’s seen, money and mercenaries are never far. Recently, she’s taken her franchise on the interstellar road, setting up a bar aboard Sanctuary III.”

Tina

“The most deranged demolitions expert in all the Borderlands, Tina is a master of all things explosive. Though she has a bit of an ‘active imagination,’ when you need something reduced to rubble and red mist, there’s no one better. Whether she’s strapping a stuffed rabbit to a rocket, or leading her friends through a crumpet-fueled role-playing game, Tina doesn’t let her work get in the way of her play time.”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Have you been taking advantage of the cosplay guides released by Gearbox? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!