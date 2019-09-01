Borderlands 3 Director Explains Why They Aren’t Bringing Handsome Jack Back

Borderlands 3 will officially be arriving in less than two weeks, which means fans are likely gearing up to jump back into Pandora and then venture off to other planets as that is now something that can be done. Ever since the highly anticipated title was revealed, those who have enjoyed the franchise so far have been excited to dive in, but many have been wondering why we won’t be seeing the infamous Handsome Jack featured in the game. We’ve known that he isn’t going to be part of the game, at least not like many expect, but the director himself has now provided a reason as to why the character won’t be around.

Speaking with Critical Hit, Borderlands 3 director Paul Sage touched on a few topics, including the lack of Jack’s presence. According to Sage, the idea of bringing the iconic villain back was in the cards at one point. “Yeah, we did originally consider that,” Sage said. “We knew that fans loved Jack and we knew there’d be a big response to seeing him return but at the end of the day, we decided we needed to move on.”

Of course, those who have played through Borderlands 2 were likely not counting on Handsome Jack’s return as it is. Then again, with this being the Borderlands series, anything is seemingly possible. “I think the ending to Borderlands 2 was a pretty definitive end to Jack, at least in the mainline games, and to bring him back for another round kinda felt like it undermined everything the player did in Borderlands 2,” the director added. “So yeah, Jack’s gone. Don’t expect him to be back.”

Borderlands 3 is set to officially arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

