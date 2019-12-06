Borderlands 3 Reveals the First 13 Minutes of Its New Story DLC

Today, 2K Games and Gearbox Software released a new gameplay video of Borderlands 3’s upcoming campaign DLC, Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, which is scheduled to hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on December 19. More specifically, the pair have revealed the first 13 minutes of the DLC, which is also our best look at the content yet.

“Moxxi’s recruiting you to seize control of a derelict space station built by the infamous Handsome Jack back when he was still president of the Hyperion corporation,” reads an official story synopsis of the DLC. “The Handsome Jackpot is quite possibly the gaudiest gambling spot in the galaxy, with neon signs, slot machines, and gold statues all over the place. It’s also crawling with multiple models of deadly Hyperion Loader Bots, as well as lunatic looters who’ve been trapped on board ever since Jack’s death.”

According to Gearbox, the DLC is finely tuned for characters who are — at least — level 13. However, the DLC will automatically scale up for higher-level Vault Hunters in order to provide a challenge and dish out appropriately powerful loot. That said, in order to gain access to the content, you will need to first unlock Sanctuary III, your space-faring home base that is given out at the end of campaign’s prologue.

Below, you can read more about DLC, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Explore a glitzy new galaxy destination packed with unique zones worthy of Handsome Jack’s lavish lifestyle and dirty dealings;

Join Moxxi’s crew of eccentric characters and pull off the ultimate casino heist in a series of thrilling campaign missions;

Discover hidden secrets and strange happenings in The Handsome Jackpot via fresh side missions and Crew Challenges;

Get a blast from Pandora’s past when you battle the Hyperion forces that outlived Handsome Jack, including never-before-seen enemies and larger-than-life bosses;

Perfect your Vault Hunter’s gear loadout with all-new Legendary weapons and gear;

Expand your collection of cosmetics with even more customization items, including Vault Hunter heads and skins, weapon trinkets, an ECHO Device skin, and new emotes.

For more news, media, information, rumors, and even leaks pertaining to Borderlands 3, be sure to take a gander at all of our past and recent coverage of the madcap looter-shooter by clicking right here.