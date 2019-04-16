‘Borderlands 3’ Endgame Details Teased by Gearbox CEO

Fans are getting excited now that Borderlands 3 has officially been revealed by Gearbox Software, especially since gameplay will be debuted in just a couple of weeks. With a release date having already been announced alongside some basic details, many are looking to Twitter to seek out even more information regarding the highly-anticipated title. Specifically, players have been asking Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford about the game, and in between talking to fans about the Epic Games Store exclusivity, he’s been teasing a few details here and there, including those regarding the endgame content we can expect in the upcoming journey.

Over on Twitter, one fan asked Pitchford if Borderlands 3 would feature similar endgame content to Borderlands 2, such as story DLC, raid bosses, headhunter bosses, and more. According to the Gearbox CEO, that stuff will be part of the upcoming game, “but more.”

Yes, that stuff will return but more. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 16, 2019

As many of you know, Borderlands 2 has plenty of content to enjoy once you’ve completed the main story. There is a handful of story DLC packs that add hours upon hours of fun, bosses that make The Warrior look like a chump, and all sorts of goodness. Needless to say, if Borderlands 3 is going to feature even more than what its predecessor did, fans are in for a treat.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

“With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see just how much more content Borderlands 3 will have? Will The Destroyer be making a comeback? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

