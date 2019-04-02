Gearbox CEO Comments on ‘Borderlands 3’ Possibly Being an Epic Games Store Exclusive

Gearbox Software’s CEO Randy Pitchford has weighed in on the idea of Borderlands 3 potentially being exclusive to the Epic Games Store on the PC platform. Past comments and, more recently, deleted tweets have supported the idea that the game could indeed be an Epic Games Store exclusive. One would expect that Pitchford’s had to face many comments from PC users who might be concerned about that possible outcome, but the CEO said everyone should direct their inquiries about platform partnerships and prices to 2K and Take-Two Interactive.

Pitchford tweeted about the Epic Games Store situation on April 1st right around the same time that deleted tweets from the official Borderlands account appeared to out both the Borderlands 3 release date and an Epic Games Store release. In a thread about the game and how platform partnerships work, Pitchford reminded people that it’s the publisher who has control over such outcomes. Metro Exodus players may recall a similar situation when the game was released in the Epic Games Store and publisher Deep Silver told people the game’s developer, 4A Games, did not make the decision.

Pitchford also said that, as a customer himself, he’s “happy to shop in different stores” and named off many retailers he’s purchased games from, Epic Games Store included.

2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. Please direct all inquiries regarding any of those topics to 2K. We are *just* the talent. 1/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

For what it’s worth, 2K’s decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epic’s leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there. 3/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

Pitchford has expressed support for the Epic Games Store in the past that mirrored his comments above about supporting multiple platforms.

Borderlands 3 might be releasing in September, according to recent rumors, though we’ll know for sure when the game’s release date is announced this week.

