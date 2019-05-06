Borderlands 3 Fan Tricks Others Into Believing We’ve Already Met The New Vault Hunters

Borderlands fans have plenty to be excited about at the moment. The remastered versions of previous entries were released recently and the next installment, which will bring a bounty of content with it, is set to arrive later this year. Gameplay for Borderlands 3 was also just shown off last week, which gave us our best look yet at the upcoming title. That said, players have been wondering about the new set of vault hunters that will be featured in the next entry, and while we know a few details about each of the characters, one fan recently tricked others into believing that we had already met the new group.

Taking to the Borderlands subreddit, user “EndlessArgument” created quite the scenario. For those of you who have ventured into the DLC available for Borderlands 2, specifically Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, you may remember the intro when Tiny Tina, Lilith, Brick, and Mordecai sit down for a game of Bunkers and Badasses, the Pandora equivalent of D&D. EndlessArgument detailed each character choosing their badass, with each sounding like the vault hunters that are featured in Borderlands 3.

What initially made this believable was the fact that it starts off just like the actual intro for the Borderlands 2 DLC. However, everything after that was so well written that it made it sound like it was straight out of the game. Many other fans in the comments were shocked to realize that this wasn’t what really happened. Others were quick to point it out, but suggested that Gearbox should hire the person who wrote it. Either way, it would have been wonderful if that’s actually how everything played out.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Would you have believed everything if you didn’t know any better? Do you kind of wish this was really how it all went down? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

