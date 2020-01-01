Borderlands 3 Event Delayed Due to Technical Issues

Borderlands 3 was supposed to have a new event on the last day of 2019 to help usher in the new year and give players a new way to take on a previous challenge, but that event has since been delayed due to technical problems. Gearbox announced the delay on Twitter on December 31st and said that the new Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event which was supposed to feature an improved matchmaking system has now been pushed back to a later date.

Gearbox announced on Twitter in the tweet below that the event had been delayed. More information about when it’ll be released will be shared at a later date, according to the developer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to technical issues, today’s event, which would scale the difficulty of “Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite” to number of players, is being postponed to a future date. We will share more information here when we’re able. Thank you for your patience. — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) December 31, 2019

Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite is an event that’s been around before, but the last time it was available, it wasn’t balanced according to the number of players in a person’s party. That system was changing in the new event and should still be changing whenever it’s eventually released, but it’s unclear when that’ll be now that it’s been delayed.

Gearbox initially revealed the new game mode earlier in December when it released an update on December 19th and previewed what was to come at the end of the month.

“From Tuesday, December 31 to Monday, January 16, you can enjoy the Takedown balanced to the number of players in your party Matchmaking service will also be temporarily be updated to prioritize getting parties into Takedown quickly instead of waiting for a full party during the event. This is a great opportunity for anyone who’s wanted to try the Takedown but was reluctant due to it being scaled to a full party of four!”

The Maliwan event itself was first revealed back in November when players got to try it without the balancing based on the number of players in a group. Even though the new event will rebalance the mode accordingly, the initial post recommended that players be at least level 50 first before attempting it. You may be able to complete the mode with fewer people when it’s released, but it should still be a challenge.