New Borderlands 3 Gameplay Trailer Released

Borderlands fans got their first look at Borderlands 3’s actual gameplay on Wednesday during a live reveal from Gearbox Software. We saw how two of the new Vault Hunters named Amara and Zane play as well as the game’s various updated mechanics work including mantling, sliding, and guns with legs. For anyone who missed out on that reveal and couldn’t tune into the live event, Gearbox has you covered with a new trailer, the first one so far the specifically highlights gameplay.

The trailer that’s seen above shows a quick look at gameplay showcased during the event. Combat, enemies, and other features were all showcased alongside the game’s main protagonists, the Calypso Twins. We also saw some familiar faces from past Borderlands games who made appearances to help out the new Vault Hunters, so expect to see many more of them as you progress through Borderlands 3 and its galaxy full of planets.

To the best idea of what Borderlands 3 has to offer, taking a look back at the live gameplay reveal video on Twitch or YouTube will give you the full experience. You can also catch some streamers playing the game soon as part of the event, and if you can’t wait to start raking in the Borderlands loot, you can grab some of it through the game’s new ECHOcast Twitch extension. The feature was revealed by Gearbox not long ago and gives out free loot to people who watch Borderlands 3 streams, but that’s only part of the deal. You can also take a closer look at your favorite streamers’ builds and what they’re using.

Speaking of those streamers, Pitchford mentioned during that the Calypso Twins are kind of like streamers themselves. We spoke to Randy Varnell, the managing producer of narrative at Gearbox, and learned just how deep those streamer and influencer inspirations go.

To learn more about how the game actually feels, you can check out our hands-on impressions here.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to be released on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

