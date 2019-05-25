New Borderlands 3 World and Vault Hunter to Be Revealed at E3

Gearbox Software will continue its event circuit next month with Borderlands 3 making an appearance at E3 2019 to give the public their first hands-on opportunity with the game. Attendees will be able to try out Borderlands 3 themselves, but even if you’re not there, you’ll be able to hear about the reveals Gearbox has planned for E3. A new Vault Hunter as well as a new planet will be revealed, and Gearbox’s CEO Randy Pitchford said that the developer might even have a few surprises to go along with these reveals.

Pitchford tweeted about Gearbox and 2K’s E3 plans recently with June’s big expo being the next major stop since the game was first revealed during PAX East. Gearbox and 2K made another stop not long ago where press and influencers had the chance to play Borderlands 3 – I played as Zane and loved it – and E3 will be another big moment for reveals. Pitchford’s tweet about what’s to come didn’t offer any other specifics about the reveals aside from the general things people we’ll see, so we’ll have to wait until E3 to see what’s new.

Borderlands fans have a lot to look forward to at E3! We’ll be showing new gameplay, a new Vault Hunter and a New Planet! Attendees will also have a chance to play #Borderlands3 at the 2K booth! We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves… EXCITED! — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 24, 2019

It’s hard to imagine what the surprises might be since they could be anything from some type of alternate game mode to some new feature akin to the ECHOcast Twitch extension that gives people free loot for watching others play the game. Whatever the surprises might be, seeing a new Vault Hunter and another planet are enough to look forward to. We’ve already seen all four of the main Vault Hunters by now, but only two of them have had their gameplay revealed in detail. It could be that Pitchford meant there’d be another known Vault Hunter featured at the event that we haven’t seen much of yet, though it could very well be that we’re going to see a fifth Vault Hunter. The new world detail is a bit more straightforward though. We’ve already seen Promethea and Pandora, so expect to see a new planet ready to be explored during E3.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 13th.