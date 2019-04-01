‘Borderlands 3’ PC Version Is Apparently An Epic Games Store Exclusive

In two days, Gearbox is planning to unveil the release date of Borderlands 3 and presumably release a new trailer and provide some story and gameplay details. That was the plan, at least. But things haven’t gone to plan for it. Today, an official promotional (and now deleted) tweet went live, revealing that Borderlands 3 will launch on September 13, which is a Friday. In other words, the date checks out. But perhaps more interesting is what the video that accompanies the tweet hides in its corner: an Epic Games Store logo and no Steam logo, which seems to suggest the PC version of the game will be an Epic Game Store exclusive.

As mentioned above, the tweet is now deleted, but not before people on the Internet saw it. Of course, given that the day is April 1, people are skeptical this is nothing but an elaborate April Fools’ day prank, but at the moment, it doesn’t seem to be.

As you may know, Borderlands 3 has been rumored for a 2019 release, and the fact that Gearbox is revealing the release date this week, seems to suggest this as well. Meanwhile, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has seemingly teased that the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive in the past, so the idea that it will be skipping Steam, isn’t a very surprising one.

Whatever the case, it’s probably still best to take this with a grain of salt, simply because it’s April 1. Thankfully, Gearbox is revealing the game’s release date this week, which will also probably be the time we learn about any potential Epic Game Store exclusivity. In other words, we don’t have to wait very long to find out if any of this is valid.

