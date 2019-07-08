Borderlands 3 Reveals New Gameplay Mode

When Borderlands 3 releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year, it will be very familiar to gamers who played the previous releases in the series. However, that doesn’t mean the looter-shooter isn’t packing anything new, in fact it has new features, new bells and whistles, and even a new gameplay mode. During a special GuardianCon panel, developer Gearbox confirmed the game will launch with a new free-for-all-like dueling mode that features four vault hunters all going at it in classic free-for-all action.

“Oh, and once you’re in a group, if you and your vault-hunting buddies need to settle a dispute or are just curious what it feels like to be on the receiving end of each other’s weapons and abilities, the new Free-for-all Dueling feature allows for opt-in 1v1v1v1 multiplayer battles,” said Gearbox, who continued by noting the mode is utter chaos.

Further details are a bit light at the moment, but the mode sounds like it will be Borderlands at its best: mayhem with your friends. It’s not a battle royale mode or anything substantial enough to get additional players through the door, but it’s nice to see Gearbox fleshing the game out.

As you may know, the game’s main campaign will be roughly 30 hours long. This doesn’t include any side content or grinding or shenanigans in these type of modes though. In other words, there’s a good chance you’re going to get a lot more than 30 hours out of the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter.

Borderlands 3 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases on September 13, starting at $60. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do know the game is coming to Stadia when Google’s gaming platform launches later this year.

For more news, media, and information on Borderlands 3, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read a little bit more about the game:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”