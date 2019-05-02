Borderlands 3 Length Revealed

How long will Borderlands 3 be when it releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year? Well, like always, that answer varies depending on your playstyle. However, if you beeline through the game’s campaign, it will take you about 30 hours. The news comes way of the game’s creative director, Paul Sage, who revealed (via PC Gamer) that if you focus on the story and the story only, it will take you about 30 hours to beat the game, which is healthy amount for just focusing on the main narrative. Part of what makes Borderlands so great is the loot grind, the side content, and exploring its madcap world. In other words, if the game is 30 hours without any of this factored in, I can’t imagine how long it is when said content is figured in.

Unfortunately, Gearbox hasn’t divulged how long it expects the average playthrough of the game to take, probably because it’s so hard to determine. However, as you may know, Borderlands 2’s main story was about 30 hours long if you beelined it. In other words, if both of the game’s main stories are about the same length, you’d assume that could be extended to the full package. So whatever your clock in was for Borderlands 2, will probably be your clock in for Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release worldwide on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven’t already, also be sure to give our official preview of the game a gander to find out what we think of the new entry in the beloved series.

