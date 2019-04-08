‘Borderlands 3’ Drops Voice Actor For Fan-Favorite Character

When Gearbox announced Borderlands 3 last month, one of the biggest surprises was that it will feature characters from Tales from the Borderlands, a standalone spin-off Borderlands game made by Telltale. Most Borderlands fans assumed we would never hear or see these characters again beyond the odd reference or Easter egg, but apparently Rhys and co. will be in the game, though it’s unclear in what capacity. That said, while Rhys and others from the game will be in the game, they may not exactly how you remember, at least Rhys, who will not be voiced by the same voice actor.

The news comes way of Rhys’ original voice actor himself, Troy Baker, during a special question and answer at Supanova Melbourne. More specifically, at one point during the audience engagement session, Baker was asked whether he would be reprising his role as the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Baker, he didn’t find out he wasn’t reprising the role until he saw the character in the trailer. It sounds like up the until that point, Baker had chatted with Gearbox about the role, but eventually never heard back. That said, Baker goes on to note that he’s extremely bummed he won’t be in the game as the character, and expressed his interest in still doing it if Gearbox asks.

As you can see in the video, not only is Baker bummed, but he seems a bit irritated by how the situation was handled, which he called “political.” And now he’s not the only that feels this way about the situation, as fans have been responding pretty negatively as the information spreads.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on September 13, priced at $59.99. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!