‘Borderlands 3’ Release Date Potentially Leaked

The release date of Borderlands 3 appears to have leaked through a tweet from the official Borderlands Twitter account that’s now been deleted. Within that tweet, a message said “Mayhem is Coming September 13” along with details on what players would get for pre-ordering the game. People have theorized about the game’s potential release date by looking through the reveal trailer for answers, though if September 13th is actually the release date, it isn’t one that was among the suggestions.

The tweet was shared through the official Borderlands account but was promptly deleted, though not before people could screenshot it and archive the page. Twitter user Wario64 who’s known for sharing video game deals and news did just that with the tweet below that showed a screenshot of the Borderlands 3 release date tweet. An archived Twitter link included in the tweet shows that the message from the Borderlands account was indeed real at some point, if anyone’s suspecting that this is an April Fools’ Day joke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Through a now deleted tweet, Borderlands 3 release date is September 13th https://t.co/BMX7q1kXbghttps://t.co/uqRYyRwAND pic.twitter.com/wJ7wC3Tkkw — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 1, 2019

Not only was the tweet captured on Twitter, it was also shared on Gearbox Software’s site where tweets from the Borderlands account’s feed are captured. The tweet below shows several tweets showing up from the Borderlands account, one of which is the one that specifically names September 13th as the release date.

Either someone really screwed up or we are being pranked. It is April 1st, but Gearbox’s OFFICAL website says to pre-order for the golden weapons skin pack with a release date of SEPTEMBER 13TH #Borderlands3 pic.twitter.com/QA8cUSQBsX — SupMatto (@SupMatto) April 1, 2019

Of course, there is always the chance that this could be some April Fools’ Day prank from Gearbox, and that’s what many fans are wary of at this time since a release date hasn’t officially been announced. The release date is scheduled to be officially revealed this week on April 3rd with the date and platforms it’ll be available on not yet specified, so whether this is the real release date or not will be known soon.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!