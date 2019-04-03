‘Borderlands 3’ Season Pass Details Revealed

Borderlands 3 will be dropping in just a little over five months, which means there is plenty of time to choose which platform you’ll be playing it on, deciding if you’ll be pre-ordering just the base game or one of its special editions, or if you’ll be waiting six months for some reason. That said, Gearbox Software has also unveiled the details regarding the Season Pass for Borderlands 3, and there will be plenty of Butt Stallion-related goodness for those looking to extend the adventure through the title’s DLC packs.

As pointed out on the Borderlands website, the Season Pass for the upcoming installment in the franchise will include all four of the post-launch DLC packs as well as some Butt Stallion goodies for players to enjoy in-game. It’s worth noting that all four of these campaign add-ons will release within a year of the game’s launch this September, and the Season Pass itself is included in the Super Deluxe Edition and the Collector’s Edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s exactly what players can expect with the Borderlands 3 Season Pass:

4 campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions and challenges

Butt Stallion weapon skin

Butt Stallion weapon trinket

Butt Stallion grenade mod

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

“With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

“Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous and more!”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be picking up the Season Pass for even more Borderlands 3 goodness? Are you really just in it for the Butt Stallion goodies? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!