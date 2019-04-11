‘Borderlands 3’ Secret Message Hints at The Destroyer’s Return

Borderlands fans have begun the countdown until launch day for the highly-anticipated next entry in the series. With plenty of reveal footage and details now out in the world, players look forward to the official gameplay reveal set for next month. That said, Gearbox has been doing their best to hide secret messages all over the place, and it would appear that their Twitch channel is no exception. While offline, the channel simply displays the cover art for Borderlands 3, however, there was some morse code hiding in plain sit, which someone has translated, revealing that the Destroyer may be coming back.

One half of the secret messages found on the Borderlands Twitch channel is “Where is the first Vault Hunter?” The second half is “Who is the Destroyer?” Now when it comes to the first Vault Hunter, it’s difficult to say what this means. They could be referring to the first game’s Vault Hunters, or even someone that came before them. The same goes for the Destroyer. There’s no way if they are talking about the monster from the first entry or if it’s going to be something entirely different.

For those of you who don’t know, the Destroyer is the main boss that players face upon reaching the Vault in the first Borderlands. This Lovecraftian-ish monster presents quite the challenge upon reaching the end of the first game, but when you defeat it, it seems to just kind of go back into the vault rather than actually die.

This could very well mean that the Destroyer has been alive this entire time, lying dormant and awaiting the proper time to strike. Needless to say, it’s going to be an interesting ride when Borderlands 3 arrives later this year on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we will see the return of the Destroyer in Borderlands 3? If not, what could these secret messages be referring to?

