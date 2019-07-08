Gearbox Teases An “Important” and “Deep” Borderlands 3 Story

The Borderlands series is all about its loot and madcap, post-apocalyptic action. However, its story and characters hardly take backseat, and that isn’t changing with Borderlands 3, which is poised to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC this September. According to senior producer on the game, Anthony Nicholson, story is very important to the looter-shooter, and with all the different lore interwoven into it, the story is also getting pretty deep. Not deep, like profound, but deep as in there’s a lot to it.

“Yeah. I think so,” said Nicholson while speaking to Gaming Bolt about whether story is as important in the third game as previous installments. “We have a great writing team. Our writing department has just been stellar with trying to weave all the different lore and the canon that’s is— the game is deep now. Borderlands 1 came out back in 2009, and there’s a lot of pieces that we’re putting together. There’s always lots of characters the fans and community love.”

The producer continued, noting not only is it important for the story to be on mark, but to mix and match with the gameplay well. In other words, Gearbox wants the story and gameplay to snap together, not feel disjointed.

“We want to make sure we build on those things. In this latest entry we have the Calypso Twins. We’re chasing them down across the galaxy, keeping them from opening all of these vaults and getting this ultimate power. So we can stop them from overrunning with all of their evil deeds. Narrative in this one is definitely important and we want to make sure that that coincides in a very good way, with our new gameplay and the things that fans have grown to love about the series.”

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on September 13, priced at $60. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do know the game is coming to Stadia whenever Google launches its new gaming platform later this year.

