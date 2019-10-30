Borderlands 3 Takedown at Maliwan DLC Release Date and Details Revealed

Today, during a new episode of The Borderlands Show, Gearbox revealed a new look at the Takedown at Maliwan DLC coming to the game soon. Further, the publisher revealed the DLC will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 21. In addition to this, a new Shift code was revealed alongside some further details on the aforementioned endgame content.

Like the ongoing Bloody Harvest event, Takedowns are more free content coming the madcap looter-shooter. However, unlike seasonal events, Takedowns are permanent bits of content that players can take on whenever they want, given that they’ve beaten the game. Further, Gearbox recommends taking your Vault Hunter to level 50 and collecting plenty of Legendary Gear before jumping into it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you’ve fought your way through Borderlands 3’s campaign, you already know how doggedly the Maliwan corporation wants you dead,” reads an official synopsis of the new content. “With its seemingly infinite army of soldiers outfitted with highly advanced tech, Maliwan’s forces pose a threat not just to you and your fellow Vault Hunters, but the galaxy at large. Lorelai helped lead the charge against Maliwan’s troops during their attempted hostile takeover of the Atlas corporation on Promethea, and she’s wary that they might come back to try and finish the job. In order to stave off another potential invasion, she’s asking you to take the fight directly to Maliwan with a preemptive strike on one of their most secure, highly guarded facilities. It sounds like a suicide mission, but you’ve survived plenty of those before. Enter the Takedown at Maliwan’s Blacksite.”

According to Gearbox, this new content is designed for four-player co-op featuring level 50 players. You can take it on solo, but Gearbox warns that you probably won’t make it very far. That said, to make sure you have people to play with, public matchmaking will be an option for players who don’t play the game with friends.

Anyway, for more details and media on the upcoming content, click here. Meanwhile, the aforementioned new shift code is: K9W3T-BJZ59-B9SHB-6B3JT-T9CFF. According to Gearbox, this code is only available to redeem until November 5.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the madcap title, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.