Borderlands 3 Devs Did Create A Three-Armed Psycho For the Cover

Ever since Borderlands 3 was a thought in fans’ minds, some have been wondering how Gearbox Software would go about tackling the cover art. As many of you know, the previous entries in the franchise have featured a Psycho who is holding finger guns to his head, with artwork from the came coming out of the back of his head. The first title featured one finger gun, with the follow-up showing two finger guns. Naturally, many thought the devs would add a third finger gun for Borderlands 3, but when the cover art was officially revealed, it was simply a meditating Psycho holding up three fingers. According to the art director, however, they did create a three-armed Psycho.

Speaking with Game Informer, Borderlands 3 art director Scott Kester noted that they did come up with a design that featured what many were expecting, but given the overall theme of the upcoming game, they decided to switch things up a bit. “Trust me, we figured it out,” he said. “I’m trying to get it as an alternate cover, maybe we can throw one in as the Naked Gun kind. We’ve done a lot. But honestly, we thought this game needed to shift gears a little bit, so we thought [the Borderlands 3 art] was the way to do that.”

It’s definitely understandable that they wanted to mix it up a bit with the cover art, but we can only hope they reveal the other potential designs at some point in the future. We recently went hands on with the upcoming title, which you can read all about right here.

As for Borderlands 3 itself, the game is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about what is to come, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping Gearbox reveals their scrapped designs at some point? Were you expecting a third finger gun on the Borderlands 3 cover art, or did you anticipate the change? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

