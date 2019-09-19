New Borderlands 3 Update Features Big Nerf to Loot

Today, Gearbox released a new Borderlands 3 update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC that features a pretty big nerf to loot in the game. More specifically, the developer has released a new hotfix with a variety of balance changes and bug fixes, but the most notable thing the hotfix brings is a nerf to the loot in Mayhem Mode. As you may know, top-quality loot drops often in Mayhem Mode, in fact, it’s almost too common. That’s right, there’s too much good loot, and so Gearbox is dialing this back a little bit with the new hotfix. However, how much it’s dialing back loot drops in Mayhem Mode isn’t clear. All Gearbox says is that it’s scaling down loot drops in the mode.

Beyond this, the update doesn’t feature anything else that’s super noteworthy, and nothing in the update addresses the myriad of performance issues plaguing the game, such as the problems causing consoles to overheat and crash. That said, Gearbox does note that it’s working on an update that will remedy some of these performance issues. In other words, expect an update that’s geared at fixing performance issues with the game soon. How soon exactly though is anyone’s best guess, as Gearbox doesn’t disclose an ETA for said update. Anyway, below you can check out what the new hotfix does:

Bugs:

Yellow paint has been added to Ambermire to mark a more obvious path to complete the Sabotage Crew Challenge.

The New-U Station in front of the Halcyon Suborbital Spaceport (used during the “Space-Laser Tag” Mission) in the Meridian Metroplex now has a larger activation range.

The New-U Station in front of Titian’s Gate (used during the “Atlas, At Last” Mission) in the Meridian Metroplex now has a larger activation range.

The first Guardian a player runs into during the “Beneath the Meridian” mission is no longer over-leveled.

The Eridian chest by the Grotto in the Jakob’s Estate is no longer invisible.

Balance:

Eridium crystals in Voracious Canopy grow less frequently.

Scaled down the amount of loot drops in Mayhem Mode.

Torgue shotgun sticky damage has been reduced.

Reduced E-Tech shotgun elemental damage from “flesh off your bones” to “a lot”.

Chupacabratch dropped too much of his hard-earned loot.

Adjusted spawn rate of Loot Tinks in Mansion. They’re special again.

Removed pain-sounds from Troy for his boss fight.

Hotfixes don’t require you to download an update, rather this one will be dolled out in the Game Menu when you start the game. That said, to ensure it’s applied, go to the in-game menu and see if “updates are available” is showing.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.