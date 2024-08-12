Borderlands Creator Teases Next Game in the Series Following Film’s Flop

The Borderlands movie released last week to poor critical reception, and it’s looking like the movie is already proving to be a commercial disappointment. It’s safe to say that this is not what fans of the video game franchise had been hoping to see, but there is some hope for the future. There’s still a new video game in development from Gearbox Software, though information about the game is limited at this time. In a post on X/Twitter, Borderlands creator Randy Pitchford put a positive spin on the adaptation’s struggles, while also building some hype for Borderlands 4.

“So what you’re saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done,” writes Pitchford. “I’m super flattered! We’re working extra hard four you on what’s next….”

A fourth entry in the Borderlands video game series was confirmed earlier this year, following the acquisition of Gearbox Software by Take-Two Interactive. Gearbox was previously owned by Embracer Group, following an acquisition in 2021. Just two years later, Embracer began a restructuring effort, which saw several recently acquired studios closed or sold off. There had been indications for months that Embracer was looking to sell Gearbox as part of that initiative, and the deal was officially announced back in March. Borderlands games had previously been published under Take-Two’s 2K Games label, so it made a lot of sense for the two companies to end up back together.

Borderlands 3 released in 2019, and is the most recent numbered entry in the series. Since then, two spin-off games have been released: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands, both of which came out in 2022. At this time, we don’t know how far into development Borderlands 4 is, but hopefully Gearbox will have something to reveal in the near future. A new game in the series won’t change how people feel about the Borderlands movie, but at the very least, it could give them something to take their minds off it!

