Borderlands Movie Debuts at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Borderlands movie reviews are starting to land as of Thursday, and after accounting for several of those, the Borderlands Rotten Tomatoes score leaves everything to be desired. As of now, the Borderlands movie has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after over 20 reviews have been tallied, an astonishing consensus from people who pretty much have nothing but negative things to say about the video game adaptation. If it stays at that score — or even if it manages to climb up a few points — the reception to the Borderlands movie so far is going to make it difficult for the next video game adaptation to shake the idea of a gaming adaptation curse which more recent adaptations have tried to debunk.

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Borderlands had over 20 reviews at one point, but those reviews now tally at around 14 at the time of publishing, so some have been removed. In either case, however, the score remains the same: a 0% no matter whose reviews are being counted.

Some of those reviews offer blistering accounts of the movie’s mishaps. It’s been pointed out that the Borderlands movie of course has references to the games in it that should be recognizable to those who’ve played through the games, but some of the more damning reviews say that those who liked the games won’t even enjoy the adaptation. While the Borderlands franchise’s humor can be divisive itself with some finding it funny while others view it as constant yapping and obscenities, the Borderlands movie apparently finds itself without humor or fun at all, if those reviews are anything to go off of.

Even prior to these reviews dropping, it would’ve been putting it lightly to say that Borderlands fans were skeptical of the film. It’s been in development for years which didn’t exactly inspire confidence in how it would turn out, and some of the casting decisions such as Kevin Hart playing Roland were ill-received. It was also pointed out that the apparent ages of the movie versions of the characters did not line up with the ages expected from the video game which again caused Borderlands fans to be hesitant despite big names like Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black attached.

The Borderlands movie will be out everywhere on August 9th for fans or morbidly curious moviegoers to see for themselves.