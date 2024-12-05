Borderlands 4 Boss Teases “Badass” New Trailer

Fans might get their next look at Borderlands 4 a lot sooner than expected. In a post on X/Twitter, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford revealed that the team is currently in the process of creating a trailer for the game. Pitchford did not offer any information on when the public will get to see the trailer for themselves, but there’s plenty of reason to believe we could see it in the near future, possibly as soon as The Game Awards on December 12th. That’s just speculation at this time, but with the show a week away, it seems like a strong possibility!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cooking up a new Borderlands 4 trailer and it’s badass af,” Pitchford wrote on X/Twitter. “Latest render is knocking me out. I’m not supposed to talk about it yet, but idgaf. I’M FREAKING OUT, yo.”

In subsequent posts, Pitchford said that “my phone is blowing up. I guess I wasn’t supposed to share that we have a trailer coming.” However, Pitchford said that “what’s done is done, so… not deleting. If you don’t hear from me in a week, please call 911.” This might all be some playfulness on Pitchford’s part, and this could all be part of a planned build-up for the trailer. Or maybe he really wasn’t supposed to say anything and his bosses at Take-Two aren’t super pleased that word was leaked ahead of time. Regardless, there’s a Borderlands 4 trailer happening soon, and that’s all that matters right now!

An image from the borderlands 4 teaser trailer

Borderlands 4 was confirmed to be in active development back in March. That was revealed following the announcement that Gearbox Software had been acquired by Take-Two from Embracer Group. A teaser trailer for Borderlands 4 was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live back in August, which offered a brief look at a cinematic scene from the game. It’s worth noting that Gamescom Opening Night Live was a Geoff Keighley show, so that’s another reason to think we could get a reveal at The Game Awards next week.

RELATED: Borderlands 4 Concept Art Reveals First Look at New Areas

Hopefully the actual Borderlands 4 trailer will give us a look at some gameplay, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out. It’s been more than 5 years since the release of Borderlands 3, and fans have been understandably hungry for something new and exciting. The Borderlands movie clearly didn’t fill that need, but there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Borderlands 4. At this time, we don’t have a specific release date or window for the game, but there’s reason to believe Borderlands 4 could be released sometime around the summer of 2025. If that is the case, the trailer might actually give us a date when fans get to see it. Hopefully we’ll have a lot more information following The Game Awards next week!

Are you excited to see the trailer for Borderlands 4 when it gets revealed? Do you think Gearbox and Take-Two will reveal it at The Game Awards next week? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!