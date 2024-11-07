Borderlands 4 Release Date Narrowed by 2K

The release date for Borderlands 4 has been narrowed just a bit by 2K Games. Upon its reveal earlier this year, Borderlands 4 was given a broad launch window of 2025. Outside of this, little else is known about the next Borderlands game other than it being developed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Now, those in charge of the project have given eager fans a bit more insight into when it will arrive, and it sounds like the wait could be shorter than thought.

In its latest financial documents, 2K Games parent company Take-Two Interactive gave Borderlands 4 a release window in its upcoming fiscal year. Given that this period doesn’t kick into effect until April 2025, this is the earliest possible month in which Borderlands 4 could be released and rules out January through March. While most fans never expected the next mainline Borderlands entry to hit in this early 2025 window, it’s at least an official confirmation that it won’t be happening.

In a conversation with Variety, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shed further light on when exactly Borderlands 4 might release next year. Zelnick pointed to Grand Theft Auto VI as the other major release that Take-Two has slated for the fall window of 2025 and said that it would look to not release Borderlands 4 in proximity to this new GTA entry. As a result, this means that there should be a hefty gap of at least a few months between the two titles so that each has room to breathe.

“I think it’s safe to say that we wouldn’t, and no one would, stack up huge releases unnecessarily,” Zelnick said of releasing Borderlands 4 close to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Although there’s no guarantee that this will be the case, it seems more feasible that Borderlands 4 will launch in the summer of 2025. If GTA VI is planned for the fall, this likely means that it will arrive on a date between September and November. Assuming that Borderlands 4 is ready to go, Take-Two could look to release it a bit in advance of GTA VI and then close out 2025 with its heaviest hitter. Then again, Borderlands 4 could always be saved for a month like December, where it would then be spaced out a bit behind GTA VI if it were to release in September.

For now, there are still numerous questions to be had about Borderlands 4 outside of its arrival. Story and gameplay details are currently being kept under wraps, as the game’s first trailer was merely a teaser. If host Geoff Keighley again has the inside track on showing off Borderlands 4 as he did earlier this year, though, we may end up seeing it make an appearance at The Game Awards in December.