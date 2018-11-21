‘Borderlands’ Meets ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ With This Cosplay

Cosplayers merging together franchises is nothing new, but sometimes the mashups are just too weird not to share. With Borderlands VR announced and Borderlands 3 rumors continuing to kick up the dust, this Borderlands-inspired cosplay combined with Sonic the Hedgehog was just too perfect not to share.

The cosplayer in question is John Botelho, though I couldn’t find any of his other social medias other than Flickr. Still, feast your eyes on the Borderlands psycho you could never outrun:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cool, right? Though we won’t see any official crossovers anytime soon between the two franchises, that’s the beauty of cosplay! Cosplayers can let their imaginations run wild and combine any of their favorite fandoms however they see fit. Though we do have to admit that this would be terrifying – Psychos in the world of Borderlands are already a nuisance – add speed to that mix? No, thank you!

You can see even more incredible fan creations over at our Cosplay Hub right here! You can check out all of the different ways fans brought some of their favorite characters to life. Whether it’s transforming into a hero from an anime, movie, or video game – or maybe even harnessing the dark side with a fan-favorite villain, cosplay is the ultimate way of expressing love and appreciation for those franchises that mean the most to us.

Unfamiliar with the Borderlands franchise and the whole Psycho interpretation seems like another language? Here’s what you need to know:

“Get ready for the mind blowing insanity! Play as one of four trigger-happy mercenaries and take out everything that stands in your way,” reads the official Steam description.

“With its addictive action, frantic first-person shooter combat, massive arsenal of weaponry, RPG elements and four-player co-op*, Borderlands is a breakthrough experience that challenges all the conventions of modern shooters. Borderlands places you in the role of a mercenary on the lawless and desolate planet of Pandora, hell-bent on finding a legendary stockpile of powerful alien technology known as The Vault.”

Thoughts on the Psycho/Sonic blend? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!